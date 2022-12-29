What Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Told Patrice Bergeron Before Being Honored

Dec. 17 will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Bruins fans and Patrice Bergeron.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker marked it as “Patrice Bergeron Day” after the Boston captain was honored for reaching 1,000 points in a pregame ceremony against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bergeron reached the milestone during a road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with an assist on Brad Marchand’s goal, and received several gifts in front of the TD Garden crowd followed by a video tribute of his career milestones.

Now we’re getting an inside look at what Baker told Bergeron when presenting him with the honor of having a day named after him.

“We are so grateful to have this opportunity to make today in Massachusetts ‘Patrice Bergeron Day’ in the Commonwealth and to urge everyone — and this is not a hard sell — to take notice of that and to celebrate it with the rest of us,” Baker said in the clip from “Behind The B” shared by the Bruins. “… I just want to say thank you and how grateful we are for who you are and the way you are, and especially to be able to honor you and recognize today as your day.”

Reaching 1,000 points was just another bullet point on an already-impressive résumé Bergeron boasts, and if the 37-year-old can keep the pace he’s been playing with all season, he’ll probably be a safe bet for yet another Selke Trophy nomination.