What Patriots Expect From Teddy Bridgewater With Tua Tagovailoa Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — With a concussion sidelining Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback the New England Patriots will face this Sunday will be both familiar and foreign.

Tagovailoa’s backup, Teddy Bridgewater, is a known quantity. He’s in his eighth NFL season and has started 64 career games for five different franchises, throwing more than 1,300 career passes.

But this week’s game at Gillette Stadium — a must-win for the Patriots if they hope to remain in playoff contention — will be Bridgewater’s first time ever facing New England. The 30-year-old journeyman has appeared in games against 29 NFL clubs but none against the Patriots.

Despite their lack of direct contact, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he’s long admired Bridgewater, who’s in his first season as Miami’s QB2

“I’ve always had a ton of respect for Teddy,” Belichick said Wednesday. “I like Teddy. Good athlete, good arm, smart kid, athletic. Presents a lot of the same problems that Tua does.”

Bridgewater saw action earlier this season when Tagovailoa missed time with a separate concussion. He suffered an elbow injury on the opening snap of his lone start (a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 5) but had extended relief appearances in two other games, completing 65% of his passes and averaging 9.0 yards per attempt in losses to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.

Belichick said a “high percentage” of Miami’s offense has remained the same when Bridgewater has replaced Tagovailoa, saying the biggest difference between the two is the former is right-handed and the latter is a lefty.