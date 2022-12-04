What Sean McDermott Told Bills After Win Over Patriots

The Bills earned their first division win of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night, and it came in convincing fashion.

Buffalo, playing its third road game in 12 days, clobbered New England to the tune of a 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Bills effectively were in complete control of the primetime game from start to finish and the impressive victory lifted Josh Allen and company to the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the time being.

The Bills now can enjoy some extra time off before their Dec. 11 home matchup with the New York Jets, something Sean McDermott highlighted in his postgame address in Foxboro. The Bills head coach also harped on two words he believes are imperative to his team’s success.

“Hey, that’s a heck of a team win, man,” McDermott told his players, per a team-provided video. “Great complementary football. Way to go on the road and get it done, man. Tough place to win right here, right? Great character and leadership in this room, man. I’ll tell ya what, great character and leadership goes a long way. Got three days off now. Just be smart, right? It’s a mini bye for you coming right at the right time here so we’re fresh down the stretch. It’s important to take care of yourself. Stay humble and stay hungry, right? Humble and hungry.”

Thursday wasn’t the last time the Bills will see the Patriots this season. The AFC East foes are slated to do battle in a Week 18 showdown at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 8.