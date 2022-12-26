What Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Means For Patriots-Dolphins Clash

For whatever reason, the New England Patriots cannot seem to beat Tua Tagovailoa.

But this Sunday, they might not need to.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol following Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. If he is not cleared by this weekend, the third-year quarterback would be unable to play Sunday against the Patriots in a game both teams badly need to win.

McDaniel told reporters he did not know whether Tagovailoa’s injury would keep him out of this game, and it’s difficult and irresponsible to speculate on concussion recovery timelines, which can vary wildly based on the player and the severity of the injury.

But this is the third concussion Tagovailoa has suffered this season. The first sparked widespread criticism and an NFL investigation, and the second sidelined him for two games. Despite the sky-high stakes this week, it would be appropriate and logical for Miami to take a cautious approach with their franchise QB.

Mike McDaniel explaining why Tua Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol and his well being is priority.



?I care very deeply about each and every player. I take that very serious. I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard.?



(? @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/w0UfmqHzrf — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 26, 2022

If Tagovailoa — who is a perfect 5-0 against the Patriots since entering the NFL in 2020 — cannot play Sunday, the Dolphins’ next man up would be veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater, who’s started one game this season and played in three others. Bridgewater also suffered an injury during his lone start, forcing Miami to start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson the following week.