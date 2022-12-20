What’s ‘Plan B’ For WWE If The Rock Doesn’t Return For WrestleMania 39?

WWE seemingly has put its faith in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showing up for a WrestleMania 39 match against his real-life cousin and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline is the company’s top faction, and Reigns has proclaimed himself as the “Head of the Table” of the legendary Anoa’i family. It only makes sense for The Rock to come in and challenge that claim. However, there has been no guarantee of this idea becoming a reality.

The Rock is the top star in Hollywood, and he has been busy with many projects. Plus, his last WWE match was in 2013 against John Cena, and during that match, he tore his abdominal and abductor muscles and suffered a hernia. This nearly pushed back filming for “Hercules,” which potentially would have cost the studio millions of dollars.

The injury risk could be too much for producers, and that could halt WWE’s plans. It’s why WWE must have a “Plan B” if The Rock is unable to wrestle on April 1 or April 2. Star power will be the key for the company’s plans.

WrestleMania moving to a two-night event theoretically means Reigns could appear on both shows to defend the WWE Championship one night and the Universal Championship in another. WWE could use two stars to combine for what The Rock could bring, but this would be a major misstep. It rings of something Vince McMahon would do, especially if Reigns were to lose one night and win the other.

Chief content officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, must choose one star to push for the main event of WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn is a possible choice. WWE has treaded water with The Bloodline, with Zayn’s antics being the constant on a weekly basis. McMahon has never seen the “honorary Uce” as a legit champion, and it’s not clear where Levesque stands.

Kevin Owens earned the honor of a main event match against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, so he could be trusted to take on Reigns. The problem would be adding more interest in the potential feud. Owens tried and failed to take on Reigns at the 2021 Royal Rumble, so is there interest in seeing that match again? WWE might believe so, as Owens will be teaming with a returning Cena to take on Reigns and Zayn next Friday.