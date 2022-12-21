What’s Surprised Malcolm Brogdon Most Since Joining Celtics

Year seven for Malcolm Brogdon also served as his debut campaign with the Boston Celtics. The veteran guard explained what has caught him most by surprise after just 26 games.

No, it doesn’t have anything to do with the city or the fans. Instead, Brogdon has been taken aback by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum. More specially, Tatum’s demeanor which he described as “humble” and “laid back.”

“I think Jayson Tatum,” Brogdon said at Tuesday’s practice, per NBC Sports Boston video, “he’s really as humble and as good of a guy as they come. Especially as a superstar. It’s hard to find superstars that are really as laid back and as personable and as classy as he is. And he’s a well-rounded guy.”

Considering Tatum is expected to lead this Celtics team just months removed from their NBA Finals run last season, being laid back can’t be easy. Yet, Tatum has risen to the occasion so far. Aside from the recent Celtics’ cold streak of three straight losses, Tatum has overall done his part.

Tatum has averaged a career-high 30.2 points with 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29 games played. The 24-year-old has also shot 47% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the Celtics enter their latest matchup as the second seed in the Eastern Conference at 22-9. Boston will tipoff against the Indiana Pacers (15-16) at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.