Why Cowboys Reportedly Didn’t Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract

The Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be over.

Despite his visit going well, according to Jerry Jones, Dallas reportedly has chosen to not offer the NFL free agent wide receiver a contract, according to NFL Media’s Jane Slater. The Cowboys were concerned over the 30-year-old’s ability to last the entire season, and the team did not see him run routes or cut on the repaired knee, which he injured during Super Bowl LVI.

Dallas hoped to add Beckham to an offense that was firing with Dak Prescott under center. OBJ theoretically would have fit well with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz in the passing game, but it appears the ninth-year wide receiver will have to look elsewhere if he wants to play in the 2022 season.

There are still plenty of potential suitors. Beckham made visits with the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills, the latter who could seek to strengthen their offense after their defense took a hit with Von Miller out for the year. There are two potential dark-horse contenders to sign Beckham in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs were reportedly once seen as serious suitors for the 30-year-old wide receiver.

However, like the Cowboys, other NFL franchises will have to evaluate whether or not Beckham can last the season and if he can still play at a Pro-Bowl level that he displayed in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl run last season.