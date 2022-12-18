Why Former Celtic Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus had a brief tenure with the Boston Celtics that you might’ve forgotten if you didn’t pay close attention. However, he’s proven to be both an efficient and loyal teammate with his debatable take.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart was awarded NBA Defensive Player of the Year last season. And while Smart spent a pitstop’s worth of time as teammates with Strus in 2019, the Miami sharpshooter believes someone else was deserving. In fact, Strus claimed this individual should “win it every year.”
“Bam (Adebayo) should win it every year,” Strus said, according to Celtics Wire. “Bam’s one of the most multi-dimensional bigs. He can guard point guards, he can guard centers. He really does it all for us.”
Adebayo came in fourth among candidates with 13 first-place votes and 128 total points, finishing behind Smart, Mikal Bridges and Rudy Gobert.
Granted, Strus had only been with the Celtics for 2019 Summer League action before being waived shortly after. There he averaged 9.8 points and shot 45% from 3-point range for Boston. And while the cards didn’t fall in his favor then, Strus has now given the Celtics reason to rethink their decision.
The Heat managed to scoop Strus after playing just two games for the Chicago Bulls in 2019.
“Obviously, it was short-lived, but everything happens for a reason,” Strus said. “And now I’m lucky to be (in Miami).”
With the Heat this season, Strus has put together a career year. Strus has averaged a career-best 13.5 points for the Heat while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point territory in 28 games, including 16 starts
Strus did reflect on his time with the Celtics in a positive manner. He also mentioned playing under former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was “amazing.”
“I had a good experience,” Strus said. “Brad (Stevens) was still the coach when I was there, so got to learn from him which was amazing as well. It was a good time, I enjoyed my time there.”
Strus added: “Their offense is explosive, and they’ve got a lot of talented guys.”