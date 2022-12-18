Why Former Celtic Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus had a brief tenure with the Boston Celtics that you might’ve forgotten if you didn’t pay close attention. However, he’s proven to be both an efficient and loyal teammate with his debatable take.

Celtics’ Marcus Smart was awarded NBA Defensive Player of the Year last season. And while Smart spent a pitstop’s worth of time as teammates with Strus in 2019, the Miami sharpshooter believes someone else was deserving. In fact, Strus claimed this individual should “win it every year.”

“Bam (Adebayo) should win it every year,” Strus said, according to Celtics Wire. “Bam’s one of the most multi-dimensional bigs. He can guard point guards, he can guard centers. He really does it all for us.”

Adebayo came in fourth among candidates with 13 first-place votes and 128 total points, finishing behind Smart, Mikal Bridges and Rudy Gobert.

Granted, Strus had only been with the Celtics for 2019 Summer League action before being waived shortly after. There he averaged 9.8 points and shot 45% from 3-point range for Boston. And while the cards didn’t fall in his favor then, Strus has now given the Celtics reason to rethink their decision.

The Heat managed to scoop Strus after playing just two games for the Chicago Bulls in 2019.

“Obviously, it was short-lived, but everything happens for a reason,” Strus said. “And now I’m lucky to be (in Miami).”