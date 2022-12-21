Why Mac Jones Is ‘Proud’ Of Jakobi Meyers After Wideout’s Gaffe

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones is confident Jakobi Meyers can overcome his disastrous Las Vegas mistake.

The New England Patriots quarterback on Wednesday voiced his support for Meyers, who threw Sunday’s game away when his backward downfield pass was picked off by Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones and returned for a walk-off touchdown.

Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who pitched the first of two laterals, have been mocked for their decision-making on the play, with Meyers facing the brunt of that ridicule. The wideout took responsibility for his error after the game, and Jones said he’s looked focused and dedicated in the days since.

“I think Kobs is just a very routine person, kind of like myself,” Jones said. “We just, no matter what happens the week before, we’re running the same schedule. I see him at the same times every day and on the off-day — everything. He’s a very routine person, and he’s not going to let results affect his performance. He’s going to grind and do whatever he can to help the team, like he’s done since he’s been here. He definitely had a great practice (Wednesday), and I’m just proud of the way he’s responding.”

Jones was one of several Patriots leaders to back Meyers after Sunday’s 30-24 loss at Allegiant Stadium, calling him “one of the best teammates (he’s) ever had.”

Meyers also is one of the Patriots’ best offensive players, leading the team in receiving yards this season despite missing three games with injuries. The 26-year-old paced all New England pass-catchers in receptions and yards in 2020 and 2021, as well.

“That’s what football is all about,” Jones said Wednesday. “Sometimes when things don’t go your way, you’ve just got to bounce back, and I definitely look at him as a great leader on our team. So he’s setting a great example, and now we’re just getting ready for this week. He’s done a great job.”