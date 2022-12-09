Why Mac Jones Still Believes Patriots Can Fix Broken Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones continues to preach optimism as the Patriots’ offense circles the drain.

New England’s second-year quarterback on Thursday said he still believes the Patriots can pull out of their offensive tailspin as the end of the season draws near.

“I think we all know that as players, we can play a lot better and execute better and do all the things better,” Jones said. “I always talk about (how) you have the things you want to get better at and then the plan to fix them or get better at them. It’s a constant grind and battle with it. A lot of (it is) fundamentals, and we’ve got to finish strong.

“We have the guys to do it, we have the coaches to do it, and it starts with this week. That’s all you can do is focus on today.”

The Patriots enter Monday night’s Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the NFL in most offensive categories, including 20th in points per game, 28th in first downs per game, 25th in third-down offense and tied for last in red-zone offense. The advanced metrics paint a similarly bleak picture, with New England ranking 24th in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA and 27th in expected points added per play.

Since Jones returned to full participation following his high ankle sprain, the Patriots have scored just five touchdowns over five games.

“I think it’s hard, right? The what-if game,” Jones said. “What if we did this? What if we did that? But a lot of it’s just the simple things, right? The fundamentals, the things that we work on Day 1 of OTAs. It’s just for me, bending my knees and giving the receivers an accurate ball — that’s my fundamentals. For the O-line, that might be something different, and for a receiver, it’s something else, and tight ends, running backs.