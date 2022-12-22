Why Matthew Judon Was Unhappy With His Play In Patriots Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s game was a rare goose egg for the Patriots’ best pass rusher.

Matthew Judon finished New England’s 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with no tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits in 52 defensive snaps. It was the first time Judon had been shut out in all three categories since Week 17 of last season, when he played just 10 snaps after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pass rushers don’t need to be statistically productive to impact a game, but Pro Football Focus also credited Judon with just one pressure. Speaking Thursday, the newly minted Pro Bowler lamented that he couldn’t do more to disrupt Raiders QB Derek Carr.

“I didn’t get to the quarterback like I wanted to,” Judon said. “I got a couple hits and hurries, but I’ve got to get the quarterback on the ground. That’s my job. That’s the goal every time I go out there, and I didn’t do that. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better.

“But there’s always next week. You’ve just got to keep going after it, man. You can’t get discouraged. They had a good game plan with what (Carr) did. He got the ball out of his hands fast. That’s what it is. (Expletive), I try, but I’m not always going to get it.”

The Patriots also used Judon differently against Las Vegas, dropping him into coverage on a season-high nine of his defensive snaps. The veteran edge rusher allowed just one 11-yard completion to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams — a coverage mismatch if there ever was one — and said this tactic seemed to surprise and stymie the Raiders’ offense, which is led by a pair of ex-Patriots assistants in head coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Mick Lombardi.

“I think I was 8-for-9,” Judon said. “I only gave up one catch in coverage, and that’s to a pretty damn good wide receiver. It kind of messed them up. You usually see me rushing. When you see me dropping in pass coverage and I’m taking a zone away, it messes some quarterbacks up, and it makes them hold the ball just a little bit longer. It worked for the most part. I let up one pass, and I’ve got to be better on that play, but that’s a good wide receiver that got that catch.”