Why Patriots’ Defense Could Be In Trouble Vs. Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t see the Dolphins’ No. 1 quarterback on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol and won’t play, meaning journeyman backup Teddy Bridgewater will start behind center for Miami.

That change should favor the Patriots, especially since Tagovailoa, for all the criticism he’s received at different points in his career, is a perfect 4-0 against New England. Just look at the betting line: The Dolphins opened as 1.5-point road favorites, but with Tagovailoa now out, they’re pegged as 3-point underdogs for this pivotal Week 17 matchup as of Thursday morning.

But another injury situation could tip the scales back toward the Dolphins’ shorthanded offense.

Miami boasts two of the NFL’s best — and fastest — wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill ranks second in the league in receiving yards and is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded wideout. Waddle is sixth in receiving yards and ninth in PFF grade.

That dynamic duo will challenge defenses regardless of who’s throwing them the football. And the Patriots might need to defend them without as many as three of their top cover men.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) all missed the team’s first Week 17 practice on Wednesday. It remains possible that any of the three could return in time for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, but if they can’t, New England would need to hope a severely depleted secondary can keep pace with a pair of elite receivers.

Losing Mills and the two rookie Joneses would leave the Patriots with only Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade at the cornerback position.