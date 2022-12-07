Why Patriots’ Josh Uche Was Compared To Von Miller By Pro Bowler

Josh Uche’s strip-sack against the Buffalo Bills caught the attention of one of the NFL’s best edge rushers.

In his “Cam’s Corner” film breakdown for The 33rd Team, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said he saw shades of Von Miller in Uche’s takedown of Josh Allen last Thursday.

“Matt Judon has spoken highly about this guy, and there’s a reason why,” said Jordan, a seven-time Pro Bowler. “Josh Uche got that sauce now. He’s coming off the edge, and I mean, they were playing the Bills, but he looked like Von Miller from the Bills with that patented ghost (move) that he has. I mean, Josh Uche gets off the ball and he’s blazing off the line. He’s able to dip his inside shoulder below the left tackle’s targeted punch. Uche’s too fast, too athletic. He’s able to slip underneath, eliminate that space, and then he brings it back up with a rip for a big sack, forced fumble to help his D-line get it. …

“(The Patriots) don’t get the win, but plays like that can be game-changers.”

Miller is one of the premier pass rushers of his era, so any comparison to him is extremely high praise. And while it should be noted that Uche was facing Buffalo’s backup left tackle on the play Jordan spotlighted, he’s finally beginning to provide the type of production that Patriots fans have longed for.

Uche racked up seven sacks over New England?s last five games, including two against Allen last week. That’s not just a career high for the 2020 second-round draft pick — it’s nearly double his previous career total. Uche recorded just four sacks over his first 26 games with the Patriots as he battled injuries and struggled to gain a foothold in what was a veteran-laden linebacking corps.