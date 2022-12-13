Why Patriots Legend Loved Mac Jones’ Emotion Vs. Cardinals

Mac Jones denied being frustrated with the New England Patriots’ offense after Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, but his body language said otherwise.

ESPN’s game broadcast showed Jones shouting expletives after multiple negative plays during New England’s 27-13 victory at State Farm Stadium. The second-year quarterback also appeared to wave off offensive play-caller Matt Patricia at one point.

Jones’ visible emotion has been the subject of debate in recent weeks. Is it inappropriate for a player at this early stage in his career to act that way on the field?

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law had a definitive answer to that question during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“Hell no. I love it. That’s what a leader is supposed to do,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. “He’s supposed to step up. I think he’s doing the right thing. No one says anything when Tom Brady’s breaking tablets. (Has) he earned the right because he’s Tom Brady? Yes, but as a quarterback you have to step up and show the team that you want it. Tell the offensive coordinator that I don?t like this call. There have been plenty of times, (co-host Jermaine Wiggins), on our end that if we didn’t like a call we’d let (Bill) Belichick know, we’d let (former defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel) know, ‘We don’t like this call!’

“As a quarterback and what they’re facing right now, they don’t have a true offensive coordinator, what is a man supposed to do? You’ve got to show that team that, ‘Look I’m the leader. Follow me. Step up.’ “

HOF'er @OfficialTyLaw "loves" the emotion Mac Jones had in dealing w/ Matt Patricia last night & told @TheGregHillShow that @TedyBruschi used to change the incoming play calls all the time, listen: pic.twitter.com/gUjtqLxVS0 — WEEI (@WEEI) December 13, 2022

Law didn’t view Jones’ expletives as him showing up Patricia and the Patriots’ coaching staff.