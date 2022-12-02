Why Patriots Used Marcus Jones As Receiver In Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ only explosive offensive play in Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills came courtesy of a defensive player.

With just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Patriots took wide receiver Kendrick Bourne off the field and inserted rookie cornerback Marcus Jones. Jones lined up in the left slot and, on the first offensive snap of his NFL career, took an RPO screen pass 48 yards for a touchdown.

Jones got a block from wideout DeVante Parker and then outran four Bills defenders to the goal line, showing the same speed and elusiveness he displayed on his game-winning 84-yard punt return against the New York Jets. Safety Jordan Poyer dove at his ankles near the 10-yard line but could not bring him down.

“It was one of those situations where you have to be ready, no matter what it is,” Jones said after the game. “That?s a Mac (Jones) read, and whatever he sees, that’s what we go with.”

Using Jones as a receiver was a new wrinkle for New England’s offense, and it provided a badly needed — if short-lived — spark. Jones’ quick-strike touchdown was the only one the Patriots scored in their 24-10 defeat at Gillette Stadium, marking the fourth time in five games that they failed to reach the end zone multiple times.

It wasn’t a foreign experience for the third-round draft pick, though. Jones was a three-way player at the University of Houston, catching 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown last season while also serving as his team’s No. 1 corner and the nation’s top kick/punt returner. He was a deserving winner of the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.