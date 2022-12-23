Why Stephen A. Smith Still Believes In Celtics Despite Skid

Doubt is beginning to creep over the Celtics but not everyone is giving up on them just yet.

It’s no secret that after the Celtics got off to their roaring start they started to slump a bit. So much so that heading into Friday, they have a three-game losing streak against inferior opponents in the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. Even their last win wasn’t a major confidence booster as Boston had to rally after blowing a huge lead against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While one of those losses was without Jayson Tatum in the lineup, there’s no doubt the team’s recent struggles are becoming a concern more than just a slump. But there’s no reason to abandon ship on the reigning Eastern Conference champions, at least that’s what Stephen A. Smith believes.

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith was joined by Kendrick Perkins to discuss the upcoming matchup between Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas. Perkins sided with the Bucks due to not trusting interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. But Smith was quick to side with the Celtics who currently roster his MVP favorite.

“I’m sorry, I disagree with you,” Smith said, per ESPN-provided video. “I get it — (Bucks head coach Mike) Budenholzer and you’ve got consistency there with Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Jrue Holiday and (Khris) Middleton and those boys coming back, Brook Lopez playing the way that he’s playing. But I’m a believer in Boston.”

” … To answer this question directly I believe in Boston,” Smith continued. “I picked Boston last year. Before you make your face, remember I picked Boston last year in the playoffs. You picked Milwaukee. You understand? We were going back and forth throughout that series — Boston took them out in that seventh game. I’m thinking — listen — I’m looking at Tatum have an MVP-caliber year I’m looking at Jaylen Brown being that dude. I’m looking at the adjustments that they’ve got to make but Robert Williams now back in the lineup. He’s been back for three games.

“I’m not paying attention to back-to-back losses to Orlando. That’s not really going to matter in the grand scheme of things. Boston is that team as far as I’m concerned. They’re the reigning conference champions. Their perimeter shooting is more reliable. Their free throw shooting is more reliable because obviously, that isn’t Giannis’ strong point either.