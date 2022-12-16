Why Tedy Bruschi Was One Of Patriots’ ‘Most Unusual’ Draft Picks

TUCSON, Ariz. — When the New England Patriots walked into the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility at the University of Arizona this week, they were greeted by a permanent tribute to one of the greatest players in franchise history: Tedy Bruschi.

Before Bruschi was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker and Patriots Hall of Famer, he was a standout defensive tackle (yes, defensive tackle) at Arizona. The Pac-10’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1995, he has both a spot in the ring of honor at Arizona Stadium and a statue outside the Wildcats’ weight room, prominently displaying his No. 68 jersey.

The House that Bruschi Built pic.twitter.com/0YTvWQJ6Tj — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) December 14, 2022

Before the Patriots left campus to head to Las Vegas for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders, head coach Bill Belichick reflected on Bruschi’s career, which included an unconventional position change.

“Tedy is one of the all-time great Patriots,” Belichick said before Friday’s practice. “Of course, he’s in the Patriot Hall of Fame, which he should be. Tedy and I, my first year at the Patriots was Tedy’s first year at the Patriots in ’96. Then of course, I left and came back. So I was there for his rookie year. I was there when we drafted him. One of the most, let’s say, unusual draft choices. Three-technique in college, Pac-(10) Player of the Year, going to move him to linebacker. There was a lot of, ‘How’s this going to go? What’s he going to be? Are we going to pass-rush him? Is he going to cover kicks? What’s it really going to be?’

“But all that being said, it all worked out. He was a middle linebacker, really a backup middle linebacker in 2001. Now he played, I’m not saying that. But then after Ted (Johnson) and Bryan (Cox) got hurt, then we were in more of a four-man line the rest of the year. Played great, had a great year, won the Super Bowl. He had a tremendous career and is a tremendous person, great leader, brings great energy to the football field. Played literally every play in the kicking game, on the punt team, but played a lot in the kicking game. It wasn’t just defense. He brought a high level of play to everything he did. Made our offensive players better.”

Bruschi played his entire 13-year NFL career in New England, winning three Super Bowls and playing in another. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and remains connected to his alma mater as a senior advisor to head coach Jedd Fisch, a former Patriots assistant.