Will Zach Wilson Be On Jets Next Season? NFL Insider Gives Insight

The Zach Wilson era in New York could be over after just two seasons.

The Jets lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and, at 7-8, their playoff chances continue to dwindle.

Wilson’s performance was as poor as the weather was at MetLife Stadium. The second-year quarterback passed for 9-of-18 for 92 yards and an interception. Chris Streveler, who was activated from the practice squad this week, stepped in to complete the game.

Head coach Robert Saleh was not ready to give up on Wilson after the game and claimed Streveler was put in to boost the team’s rushing attack and not based on Wilson’s performance.

However, there is growing sentiment among those in the Jets organization and outside of the building that Wilson is not the franchise quarterback the team hoped he would be when he was drafted second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson has two years left on his rookie deal before New York can choose to pick up his fifth-year option, but it does not appear the Jets want to wait that long.

“If Mike White is able to come back — and I say if because people don’t know there are multiple fractures of those ribs — if he’s able to come back, he’ll start next week, but they’ve lose all confidence in Zach Wilson,” NFL insider Jay Glazer said Saturday, per FOX Sports video. “Zach lost confidence in himself going into that last game, came out with even less confidence. Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season.”