Ex-Patriots Star Willie McGinest Arrested After Crazy Restaurant Brawl

Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in Los Angeles on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to multiple reports.

The felony charge stems from an incident that occurred Dec. 9 at Delilah in West Hollywood. A video obtained by TMZ shows McGinest involved in a huge brawl at the restaurant. At one point during the melee, the former Patriots pass rusher can be seen picking up and using a bottle.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that McGinest turned himself in, with jail records showing he was booked at around 7:30 a.m. The 51-year-old posted $30,000 bail, was released a little over two hours later and is due in L.A. Superior Court on Wednesday morning, per NBC News.

McGinest spent 12 seasons with New England (1994-2005), during which he earned two Pro Bowl selections and won three Super Bowl titles. He also spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2006-08) to close out his NFL career and currently is an analyst for NFL Network.