Win This Awesome Bruins Adirondack Chair With B’s-Knights Pick And Win

A Bruins fan who can match the team’s early-season success Monday night will walk away with a once-in-a-lifetime Black-and-Gold souvenir.

The B’s will host the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden on Monday night, and you can win big with the latest Pick & Win contest at NESN Games. Monday night’s winner will score themselves a jaw-dropping Bruins Adirondack chair from My Custom Sports Chair. You’ll be the talk of the neighborhood in any season with the Bruins-inspired folding Adirondack chair that’s made of 95% recycled materials and is resistant to moisture, fading, warping and splintering.

So, how do you win? Sign up below and make your picks for Monday night’s Bruins-Golden Knights game. The player with the highest score wins the chair. It’s that simple!