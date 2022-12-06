WWE Hall Of Famer Facing ‘Uncertain’ Future After Massive Heart Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack last Friday, according to a GoFundMe page created Monday by the former wrestler’s niece, Mika Rotunda.

Windham, 62, went into cardiac arrest while traveling through the Atlanta airport, per Rotunda, and was in the intensive care unit as of Monday.

“He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life,” Rotunda wrote on the GoFundMe page. “As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.”

Windham comes from a well-known wrestling family. He is brother-in-law to Mike Rotunda (aka IRS) and uncle to Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt) and Taylor Rotunda (aka Bo Dallas). His father was Robert Windham (aka Blackjack Mulligan).

Windham, perhaps most recognized for his appearances with NWA and WCW, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The Four Horsemen in 2012. It’s been more than a decade since his final match inside the squared circle.

“Barry Windham, has an iconically, decorated resume as an American professional wrestler,” Mika Rotunda wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He traveled all over the world for decades, entertaining people of all ages with his athleticism and undeniable charisma.

“After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining world wide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications. Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000’s. Since then he has been limited with work due to his medical history as well as left without health insurance.”