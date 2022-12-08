WWE Rumors: Does This Event Appearance Hint At Sasha Banks’ Next Move?

Mercedes Varnado’s, also known as, Sasha Banks, status with WWE has remained a mystery since May 16, but this reported appearance may hint at the former women’s champion future in pro wrestling.

The 30-year-old superstar and Naomi, a.k.a. Trinity Fatu, walked out of a “Raw” taping due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. The incident was made public by WWE, and in the rare move, the company put the stars under the bus and suspended the pair indefinitely.

Neither of the two wrestlers have appeared on WWE television since the incident, and while Varnado and Fatu seemingly teased a return to the company, nothing has changed, even after McMahon resigned on July 22 and Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, took over as chief content officer. Varnado and Fatu are still listed on WWE’s roster page.

However, it appears Varnado could be on her way to Japan. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Thursday Varnado will be at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. For WWE fans, Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW’s equivalent to WrestleMania.

Sources told PWInsider it is not known if Varnado in the live crowd, but NJPW is bringing her to the event. It was not made clear if she will appear at night one on Jan. 4 or night two on Jan. 23.

On Oct. 16, Varnado teased an IWGP Women’s Championship match with former WWE superstar and current Stardom wrestler Kairi. Bushiroad is the parent company of both Stardom and NJPW. Kairi is scheduled to defend her title against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Jan. 4.

It was revealed Tuesday Varnado had filed trademarks related to her given name as well as “Mercedes Mone’,” “Mone’ Talks,” “Bank Mone’,” and “Statement Maker” under company name Soulnado, which had many anticipating her next move.