WWE Rumors: Why Sasha Banks Didn’t Re-Sign, Details On NJPW Deal

It appears Sasha Banks’ days in WWE will come to an end in 2022.

Banks, also known as Mercedes Varnado, walked out of a Raw taping with Naomi on May 16 due to an alleged creative dispute with Vince McMahon. WWE released a rare statement on the situation, and the pair were stripped of the women’s tag team titles on the following SmackDown.

Neither of the superstars have appeared on WWE television since the incident, despite hopes and teases that they would. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed Thursday a previous report from Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri that said Banks is no longer under contract with WWE. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday, Dave Meltzer went into details on the negotiations between Banks and the new regime led by chief creative office Triple H, a.k.a. Paul Levesque.

“She was said to be seeking a number along the levels of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and those internally have said she wasn’t offered numbers close to that,” Meltzer wrote. “They said that she’s not seen internally as somebody who would be on top for the next five years.”

The alleged assessment would be a surprising one. Banks and Bianca Belair became the first African-American women to main event a WrestleMania when they faced off in 2021. Flair and Banks had a memorable feud in 2016 through 2017 that made stars out of both wrestlers.

It’s not surprising Banks would ask for money similar to that of Lynch or Flair, however.

“Before, I was a super fan thankful to be here,” Banks said on “Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions” on Feb. 21, 2021. ” ‘Thank you for my hot dog. Thank you for my pizza. Thank you for my TV time.’ But there comes a point where you can be thankful, grateful and blessed, but they have to know there’s a chapter after that, and that’s where I’m at. I’m at a whole different level. I’m done with the ‘I’m thankful.’ I’m done with the pizza. I don’t eat that anymore. I eat steak like Vince McMahon, with vegetables, like him, because I can be that. And that’s where I’m at. I’m not ‘can I please be signed?’ I’m here. I’m signed. I’ve been here. I’ve put in the work, and if I see myself where I want to see myself, I’m at Vince McMahon’s level.”