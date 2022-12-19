Xander Bogaerts Pens Farewell Message To Red Sox Nation

Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has agreed to head west to San Diego, but first wanted to thank the fans that supported him for the past decade.

Bogaerts, who officially signed a 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Dec. 9, took to Instagram on Monday and posted his farewell message to the only organization he’s ever played for.

“Dear Red Sox Nation — Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)!” Bogaerts wrote. “It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of the best and most knowledgeable fans in baseball. There were some highs and lows but two World Series trophies during my time to celebrate with you all was absolutely incredible.”

Bogaerts thanked the organization for signing him in 2009 before he ultimately made his MLB debut in 2013. He went on to thank his coaches and teammates in an extensive tribute.

“Thank you Boston,” Bogaerts concluded. “Until we meet again!”

You can check out Bogaerts’ post here:

The Red Sox previously posted their own message to Bogaerts on social media.

Bogaerts, 30, will earn $280 million over the next 11 seasons with the Padres.