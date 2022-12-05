Yankee Fans Unhappy As Brian Cashman Re-Signs In Bronx

On the busiest day of Major League Baseball’s ongoing free agency, the New York Yankees announced the club re-signed senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman for four more years.

Cashman, 55, has served as the Yankees general manager since 1998. He’s earned postseason berths in 21 of his 25 campaigns with 14 American League East titles, six AL pennants and four World Series at the helm. He is the longest tenured general manager in franchise history and the longest tenured in all of Major League Baseball.

Those who cheer on the Bronx Bombers, however, weren’t thrilled about the development and many took to Twitter to express their feelings about the decision.

I HATE YOU — Not Hoodie Maybin (Clarke Schmidt Fan) (@HoodieMaybin) December 5, 2022

The New York Yankees today announced that the club will go another 4 years without a title. — Frankie G (@FrankieG1998) December 5, 2022

No one has done less with more https://t.co/wZO1Hxpkz6 — Jack Jokinen (@JJFromTheBronx) December 5, 2022

Mets: Verlander

Phillies: Turner

Yankees: Torture https://t.co/rW0Ymd1bAG — Michael Sisto is not a free agent (@ThatSistoKid) December 5, 2022

The official announcement, however, shouldn’t come as a major surprise. SNY’s Andy Martino reported in October the Yankees were expected to retain both Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

The fact that it happened on the same day the neighboring New York Mets reportedly agreed to sign Justin Verlander, and especially with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge still available on the open market, might play a role in those feelings, too.

Then again, Yankees fans have expressed their displeasure toward Cashman in the past, and seemingly continue to feel the same way.