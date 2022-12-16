Yankees Agree To Massive Contract With Pitcher Carlos Rodón

The New York Yankees have finally made an outside addition this offseason, and it’s a big one.

New York reportedly agreed to a massive six-year, $162 million contract with former San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first to break the news.

Rodón, 30, was perhaps the most sought-after starting pitcher left on the market, as Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander each signed their contracts in the early days of Major League Baseball’s winter meetings. The left hander commanded attention throughout the free-agent process, but drew the most interest from the New York Mets and Yankees. In the end, it was the Yankees who prioritized the former Chicago White Sox pitcher, shifting their focus on him after locking up their own free agent in Aaron Judge.

Rodón had a career year with the Giants in 2022, finishing with a 2.88 ERA in 178 innings pitched. Just two days prior to the reported deal, it was believed that Rodón was seeking “seven-plus years at $200 million plus.” Evidently he was willing to settle for less to join a team that will be slotted right back among the top contenders in the American League.

Rodón will now join a Yankees rotation that includes All-Star starters Gerrit Cole and Nester Cortes, as well as Luis Severino. In signing Rodón and re-signing Judge, New York has handed out more than $522 million guaranteed this offseason.