Yankees Reportedly Add Ex-Red Sox Reliever On Minor League Deal

The New York Yankees continue to make additions following the re-signing of superstar Aaron Judge, reportedly agreeing to terms with a former Boston Red Sox reliever Thursday.

According to Sweeny Murti of WFAN, the Yankees have added former Red Sox righty Tyler Danish on a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed the news.

Danish becomes just the latest member of Boston’s 2022 roster to depart this offseason, joining notable names like Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez. The 28-year-old certainly isn’t in the same categories as those former franchise cornerstones, appearing in only 32 games for the Red Sox last season and compiling a 5.13 ERA.

The move is likely just a depth one for New York, who added Tommy Kahnle to one of Major League Baseball’s best bullpens from 2022 earlier this offseason.

In the grand scheme of things, this move isn’t one that will change the landscape of either team’s trajectory. It could, however, add some fuel to one of the biggest rivalries in sports if Danish sees any time with New York’s big-league club. Red Sox and Yankees fans can only hope.