Zdeno Chara Helped Create Winning Culture During 14 Seasons With Bruins

“He’s the ultimate measuring stick for the Boston Bruins, and why he’s pushed so many guys around him to greatness as well,” Blues defenseman Torey Krug told NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin in 2020 after Chara signed with the Capitals. “People are always trying to outwork Zdeno, and it doesn’t happen. When people are trying to, that means they’re reaching their potential, and that’s what forces greatness on other people.”

“He gave the Bruins the identity that they’ve been playing with for the last 14 years he was there.” Former Bruins defenseman Dennis Seidenberg on Zdeno Chara giving Boston an identity

Trying to replace Chara, both in terms on size, leadership and physicality, was no easy task. After all, he came to Boston with the idea of giving the team an identity. Despite signing elsewhere ahead of the 2020-21 season, his mission was accomplished in Black and Gold.

“He gave the Bruins the identity that they’ve been playing with for the last 14 years he was there,” Seidenberg told Benjamin in 2020. “And he was part of that culture change that he brought with him when (former general manager Peter) Chiarelli signed him to that first contract with the Bruins and ever since I think they didn’t look back.”

After being away from his family — who remained in Boston — for his final two seasons, Chara signed a one-day contract with the Bruins in order to retire with the organization he brought so much to.

Chara took a chance when he signed with the Bruins and harped on creating that culture — something he mentioned during his retirement press conference at TD Garden.

“Because without that, you cannot win. You need a culture,” Chara said Sept 20 with many of his former Bruins teammates in attendance. “You don’t win without it. It wasn’t just me. It was team effort. I would never have done it without Patrice (Bergeron) or without Brad (Marchand) following Patrice’s lead. We set goals. It was hard in the beginning. Not everyone wanted to change, but it was necessary.”

He also made sure to note that it wasn’t just a change he wanted, but one the entire team bought into while he was with the Bruins.

“If you say what it means to me, I will correct you to it means to us. I mean, we won it together. It’s not me because I was the captain. We did it together we had such a committed group,” Chara said. “Like I said, we all bought into what we did. We made commitments to each other and to the team and organization. So to finally accomplish it and winning Stanley Cup, it was such a relief and it’s such a happy moment for everybody because we did it together.”

All of his work never went unnoticed, even what he did off the ice.