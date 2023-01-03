Aaron Rodgers Explains How Damar Hamlin Injury ‘(F’d) Me Up’

Tuesday was a difficult and quiet day across the NFL, as the football world waited for some sort of positive updates on Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he spent the night in the intensive care and remains in critical condition.

Few if any teams went through media availability Tuesday, allowing coaches and players more time for reflection and the chance to absorb the whole situation. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however, has a weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and he made that appearance Tuesday, making him the first high-profile player with a high-profile platform to share his thoughts.

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers said the entire ordeal made him contemplate his own situation and how dangerous professional football can be.

“As much as there are rivalries and distaste for certain individuals you play against and there’s bad blood, at the end of the day, there’s one thread that connects us all of us and it’s that we know we are modern-day gladiators,” Rodgers said. “We know that we are providing entertainment for the masses — and doing something we love — but we’re also putting our bodies and our future health on the line. And that’s the one thread that connects all of us.”

Rodgers, who said he spoke via text with Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Monday night, talked about how Hamlin’s scary situation went beyond the supposedly normal injuries NFL players get accustomed to seeing every week.

“Whether you’re currently playing or done playing, you’re shook by this because you don’t think you’d ever see something like this on the field,” he continued. “It’s bad enough when you see a guy gets carted off, right? That messes with you. Or when you see a guy take a really bad concussive shot, and you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t want that to be me.’ Am I going to have my cognitive function when I’m 50, 60? What kind of risk am I really setting myself up for. This kid’s 24 years old, right? This really, it (expletive) me up last night.”