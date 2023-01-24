Aaron Rodgers Makes Interesting Comment On Packers Contract

Aaron Rodgers is taking time with his future in 2023, but this comment could inspire some positivity for Packers fans.

The All-Pro quarterback has not committed to a return to Green Bay and is instead taking some time to relax before choosing what he wants to do next. This hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from speculating on a potential trade, including a possible move to the New England Patriots.

One factor that could influence general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision is the $60 million in guaranteed money Rodgers is owed next season, according to Over the Cap. The Packers have a potential out in 2024 that could help alleviate the massive cap hit for the team, according to Spotrac.

Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, so he does not have the power to deny a potential move, but he did have something to say when it came to his $60 million in guaranteed money in 2023.

“I don’t think there’d be a scenario where I’d come back and that would be the number,” Rodgers said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “I think definitely things would have to shift. … There’s a lot of teams, because of COVID, that are strapped, and you’re seeing that in a lot of different contracts. They’re pushing more money out in deals. They’re creating those void years to allow of an easier cap hit. There definitely would have to be some adjustments, for sure.”

The 39-year-old can make his own decision by retiring, but the four-time MVP believes he can still play at a high level, so he is unlikely to call it quits after the Packers fell short of a playoff berth in 2022.

If Green Bay is able to restructure Rodgers’ contract, that would allow it to make the necessary moves to help him if he were to come back to the Packers next season, including trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is favored to be acquired by Green Bay, according to oddsmakers.