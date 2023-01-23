Aaron Rodgers To Patriots? NFL Insider Floats ‘Belichickian’ Move

Could the New England Patriots replace Mac Jones with an aging future Hall of Famer this offseason?

No, not Tom Brady. The other one.

In his latest ‘Football Morning in America column, NBC Sports’ Peter King floated a different quarterback possibility for the Patriots: Aaron Rodgers.

After ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported a Rodgers trade is a “real possibility,” King listed New England among the possible landing spots for the Green Bay Packers star.

From King’s column (emphasis added):

The possibilities are delicious. Rodgers to the Jets, maybe re-teaming with ex-Pack aide Nathaniel Hackett, who has interviewed for the New York offensive coordinator job. Or Rodgers to the Patriots, which seems very Belichickian, to perhaps give Mac Jones two learning seasons in the shadows. Or Rodgers to Vegas, if Tom Brady doesn’t beat him there. Or Rodgers to Seattle, which is seventh in cap room in 2023 and has four picks in the draft’s top 55. You could think of 10 more.

Bringing in Rodgers would be an expensive, franchise-shaking move, in terms of both contract and trade compensation. Rodgers currently is set to carry a salary cap hit of $40.7 million next season, dwarfing Jones’ $4.25 million number. It’s unclear whether the Patriots are considering making that type of splash, which would limit their ability to improve other areas of their roster.