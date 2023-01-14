AFC East Rival Reportedly Will Interview Patriots’ Nick Caley

The Jets are interviewing candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job, and they reportedly have their eyes set on a Patriots assistant.

New York will interview New England tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The request reportedly was sent in, and the interview will happen next week.

Caley is the team’s longest-tenured assistant, having been with the Patriots since 2015, and his name has been speculated to be in contention for an internal promotion as offensive coordinator due to the team’s tendency to promote from within.

The Jets are seeking to replace Mike LaFleur, who parted ways with the organization Wednesday. Caley was seen as a “strong candidate” for New York, which also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patull on Friday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Caley’s name also has been rumored for the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator position.

New England released a rare statement this week voicing the team’s intentions to fill the offensive coordinator position.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft likes Caley and would like to keep him on staff, according to Sports Illustrated?s Albert Breer. However, the 39-year-old is unlikely to stay without a promotion.