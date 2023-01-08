AFC Playoff Picture: Final Standings After Week 18 Results

The AFC playoff standings certainly came down to the wire Sunday with all three teams involved in the race for the seventh seed being in a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.

However, with the Week 18 afternoon slate in the books, we now know how the AFC playoff picture will look.

Check out the standings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, .824 winning percentage)

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3, .813)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, .750)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, .529)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6, .625)

6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7, .588)

7. Miami Dolphins (9-8, .529)

And here are the matchups:

— Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

— Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

— Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

There was a lot that transpired.