AFC Team Appears Set To Interview Sean Payton For Head Coaching Job

With a smattering of already vacant NFL head coaching positions, and more surely to come, retired coach Sean Payton will be a sought-after candidate this offseason.

And it appears one organization has already targeted Payton as a potential fit to coach its team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton. It’s the second straight offseason the Broncos are in search of a head coach after Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t make it through a full season in his first year with Denver before being fired.

Trying to land Payton and pair him with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson certainly would be a big move by the Broncos after a disappointing season. The Broncos sit at the bottom of the AFC West with a 4-12 record going into their regular-season finale Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s been rumored for a while now that Payton is looking to get back into the coaching game after taking this season off, and he has preferred destinations. He reportedly has even started assembling a coaching staff to join him wherever he ends up.

But hiring Payton also means his new team will have to give up some sort of compensation to obtain him since the Saints still hold Payton’s rights.

Schefter also noted the Broncos will have to wait a little bit before they can interview Payton as the NFL ruled that any in-person interview can’t take place until Jan. 17.