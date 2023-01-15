Al Michaels, Tony Dungy Crushed For Brutal Chargers-Jaguars Call

The NBC booth sounded like a library Saturday

NFL fans were treated to a playoff comeback for the ages Saturday night at TIAA Bank.

It’s safe to say Al Michaels and Tony Dungy didn’t exactly capture the moment.

The legendary play-by-play voice and former NFL head coach were on the call for NBC’s broadcast of the Chargers-Jaguars wild-card matchup. Michaels and Dungy understandably were bereft of energy and excitement when Los Angeles led 27-0 in the first half, but those tones failed to change as Jacksonville mounted the third-largest postseason comeback in league history.

Even as football fans were dialed into the madness unfolding in Northeast Florida, they weren’t able to shake the snoozefest that was the Michaels-Dungy call.

Fortunately for the NFL community, they won’t have to listen to Michaels and Dungy on NBC again Sunday night. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth at Paycor Stadium for the primetime tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

