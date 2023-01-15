Al Michaels, Tony Dungy Crushed For Brutal Chargers-Jaguars Call

NFL fans were treated to a playoff comeback for the ages Saturday night at TIAA Bank.

It’s safe to say Al Michaels and Tony Dungy didn’t exactly capture the moment.

The legendary play-by-play voice and former NFL head coach were on the call for NBC’s broadcast of the Chargers-Jaguars wild-card matchup. Michaels and Dungy understandably were bereft of energy and excitement when Los Angeles led 27-0 in the first half, but those tones failed to change as Jacksonville mounted the third-largest postseason comeback in league history.

Even as football fans were dialed into the madness unfolding in Northeast Florida, they weren’t able to shake the snoozefest that was the Michaels-Dungy call.

never heard a more comatose call on a huge play, get these guys some coffee, this is just a completely LOUSY booth pic.twitter.com/cDSt4f9DzR — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 15, 2023

3rd biggest comeback in playoff history and legit Al Michaels and Tony Dungy may have taken a quick snooze during the final kick. I can?t even think about the game. I?m too furious with the announcing job. #jags pic.twitter.com/QGzJ9mFMWM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 15, 2023

Live look at Michaels and Dungy during one of the most exciting postseason comebacks in NFL history pic.twitter.com/vat8Lv843G — Arcand (@ChristianArcand) January 15, 2023

Congratulations to Al Michaels and Tony Dungy for sucking the entire drama out of that field goal kick — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) January 15, 2023

The Jaguars just had one of the most insane comebacks in NFL playoffs history, and Al Michaels and Tony Dungy sounded like they were at a funeral. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) January 15, 2023

i?m really struck at just how dry al michaels and tony dungy are now after witnessing a team come back from a 27-0 deficit to win a playoff game. viewers cheated, man. — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) January 15, 2023

Dungy and Al Michaels can?t be allowed to call another game together ever again — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) January 15, 2023

Tony Dungy is too circumspect to call games. He and Michaels should be losing their minds right now and they?re calling it like a golf tournament — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 15, 2023

Fortunately for the NFL community, they won’t have to listen to Michaels and Dungy on NBC again Sunday night. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth at Paycor Stadium for the primetime tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the visiting Baltimore Ravens.