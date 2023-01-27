Andrei Vasilevskiy Hits 250th Win Before Facing Bruins In Tampa

The Boston Bruins need to bring their offensive A-game as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes on Thursday night.

The Black and Gold travel to Florida following an exciting win in Montreal to face the Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Vasilevskiy became the second fastest player in NHL history to reach 250 wins, doing it in his 399th game in a win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

