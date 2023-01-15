Bengals-Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will settle their season series once and for all in a wild card matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

The AFC North rivals split their season series one game apiece, each coming out victorious in their home game. The winner of the matchup will move on to face the winner of Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.

The Bengals and Ravens matched up in Week 18, with Cincinnati coming away with a commanding 27-16 victory. Joe Burrow and company will look to knock off a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens squad for the second week in a row.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Bengals-Ravens game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus