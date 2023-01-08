Bengals Star Joe Mixon Trolls NFL With Coin-Flip TD Celebration

Joe Mixon on Thursday took to Twitter to question the NFL’s handling of the canceled Bills-Bengals game scheduled for Week 17.

On Sunday, Cincinnati’s star running back used an end-zone celebration to mock the league’s decision.

The reigning AFC champions, quite frankly, caught a raw deal when the NFL decided to revise its policy for a canceled contest. Per the new modifications, a coin flip would decide the home team for a potential Bengals-Ravens wild-card meeting if Baltimore defeated Cincinnati on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Mind you, Joe Burrow and company already were solidified as AFC North champions prior to Week 18 play.

So when Mixon scored Cincinnati’s first touchdown in its regular-season finale, the sixth-year pro humorously stuck it to the NFL by taking a coin out of one of his gloves and flipping it in the end zone.

Joe Mixon forces his way through for the touchdown!



Bengals out to a quick 10-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/KybKTW6jiI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 8, 2023

Should the Bengals end their regular season with a win, they’ll play at home on Wild Card Weekend against the Ravens or the Los Angeles Chargers.