Bengals Wideout Tyler Boyd Slams Bart Scott For Tee Higgins Take

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, like so many others, was perturbed by Bart Scott’s assessment of Monday night’s Damar Hamlin incident.

By all accounts, Hamlin was the victim of a freak accident that left the Bills safety fighting for his life after suffering cardiac arrest. Scott, however, believes Tee Higgins’ approach to his collision with Hamlin left the 24-year-old exposed to far more damage than there should have been.

The take didn’t sit well with Boyd, a fellow Cincinnati pass-catcher, who used Twitter to call out Scott on Wednesday morning.

“Straight bozo,” Boyd tweeted.

Scott’s assessment drew the ire of Hamlin’s own family. While the second-year pro’s loved ones didn’t identify Scott by name Wednesday, Hamlin’s agency confirmed the family was “mad” and “frustrated” by the criticism Higgins received in wake of the traumatic event at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin’s marketing rep also revealed the Cincinnati wideout went “above and beyond” with his support after the Pittsburgh product landed in the hospital.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Wednesday said Higgins was doing “OK” in the aftermath of Hamlin’s collapse. The third-year pro’s spirits surely were raised Thursday when a statement from the Bills revealed Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” in his recovery.