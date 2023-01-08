Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will try to complete a sweep of their latest West Coast road trip Sunday when they visit the Ducks.

The tilt in Anaheim will mark the second leg of a back-to-back for Boston. The Bruins on Saturday night defeated the Sharks to extend their point streak to 13 games. All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves in San Jose and he’s expected to give way to Jeremy Swayman in between the pipes for Boston’s third-consecutive game in California.

Also in line to draw back into the lineup is Chris Wagner, who’s yet to play for the Black and Gold this season. Wagner was recalled to the Bruins earlier this week after Jake DeBrusk landed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Wagner last skated for the B’s in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Sunday’s showdown will signal the final meeting of the season between the Bruins and the Ducks. Boston outlasted Anaheim in a shootout win at TD Garden back in late October.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Ducks:

BRUINS (31-4-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

Tomas Nosek–Craig Smith–Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton