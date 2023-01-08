Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will try to complete a sweep of their latest West Coast road trip Sunday when they visit the Ducks.
The tilt in Anaheim will mark the second leg of a back-to-back for Boston. The Bruins on Saturday night defeated the Sharks to extend their point streak to 13 games. All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves in San Jose and he’s expected to give way to Jeremy Swayman in between the pipes for Boston’s third-consecutive game in California.
Also in line to draw back into the lineup is Chris Wagner, who’s yet to play for the Black and Gold this season. Wagner was recalled to the Bruins earlier this week after Jake DeBrusk landed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Wagner last skated for the B’s in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Carolina Hurricanes last season.
Sunday’s showdown will signal the final meeting of the season between the Bruins and the Ducks. Boston outlasted Anaheim in a shootout win at TD Garden back in late October.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Ducks:
BRUINS (31-4-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Pavel Zacha
Nick Foligno–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
Tomas Nosek–Craig Smith–Chris Wagner
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
DUCKS (12-24-2)
Adam Henrique–Mason McTavish–Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras–Ryan Strome–Frank Vatrano
Max Comtois–Sam Carrick–Jakob Silfverberg
Justin Kirkland–Jayson Megna–Brett Leason
Cam Fowler–Dmitry Kulikov
Simon Benoit–John Klingberg
Uhro Vaakanainen–Kevin Shattenkirk
John Gibson