Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden for a matinee matchup.

Monday’s clash will mark the second meeting of the season between the Bruins and the Flyers. Boston handily defeated Philadelphia 4-1 at TD Garden back on Nov. 17 thanks in large part to a pair of goals from David Krejci. Round 2 against the Flyers will be a special one for the veteran center, who’s in line to play his 1,000th game with the Black and Gold.

Krejci and company aren’t expected to make any lineup changes coming off of Saturday’s dramatic win over the Maple Leafs. This includes a third consecutive start from Linus Ullmark, who turned in a Save of the Year candidate against Toronto.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday’s Flyers-Bruins tilt:

BOSTON BRUINS (33-5-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark