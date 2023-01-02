Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins get set to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon.

Bruins players showed up to Fenway Park paying tribute to the historic ballpark while rocking some old-school throwback uniforms of the Boston Red Sox. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery expressed the honor it is to play in the event while speaking with reporters Monday before 2 p.m. ET puck drop.

And while the Bruins surely want to honor and embrace the spectacle, there’s no denying Boston will be looking to extend its 10-game point streak (7-0-3) when they take the ice.

The Penguins, currently tied for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, enter the Winter Classic having dropped four straight games and five of their last six.

Make sure to watch NESN pregame coverage leading up to puck drop on TNT as well as postgame coverage after the final buzzer.

Here are projected lines and defense pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (28-4-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno — Tomas Nosek — Craig Smith