Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will return to TD Garden on Sunday night to host the San Jose Sharks in hopes of earning a fifth straight victory.

Boston claimed a 4-2 win at SAP Center when it visited San Jose earlier this month. The Sharks have since dropped four of their last six games while the Bruins continue to have the league’s best record.

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo will be back in the lineup against the Sharks after suffering a lower-body injury during Boston’s trip to New York. Joona Koppanen will pivot the fourth line with Tomas Nosek sidelined for approximately four weeks due to a foot injury.

The Bruins forward lines remain the same after their most recent win over the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Puck drop for Bruins-Sharks is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after a full hour of pregame coverage.

Here are projected lines and pairings ahead of the contest.

BOSTON BRUINS (36-5-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Craig Smith

Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno — Joona Koppanen — A.J. Greer