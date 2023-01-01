Bill Belichick ‘Really Proud’ Of Patriots After Win Over Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn’t been anywhere near a jovial mood — even for him — the last couple of weeks.

How could he be, though? The Patriots suffered back-to-back gut-wrenching losses to the Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals to put themselves on the outside of the NFL playoff picture.

But Belichick struck a much different tone when speaking with reporters following Sunday’s season-saving 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

“We’ll start with, you know, really proud of the team, the staff,” Belichick said. “Obviously, we’ve had a couple of tough weeks.”

The Patriots didn’t just have to shake off the nightmare that was the last two weeks when they faced the Dolphins. New England also played severely undermanned in the win.

The Patriots were without three of their top four corners with Jack Jones, Jalen Mills and Marcus Jones all unavailable due to injuries. Shaun Wade was a healthy scratch, as well, leading to New England calling up practice squadders Quandre Mosely and Tae Hayes to help defend one of the top wide receiver duos in the league. Hayes has been with the team for less than a week.

With the Patriots shorthanded, Belichick praised his team for persevering to keep their playoff hopes alive.