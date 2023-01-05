Bills Offer Most Encouraging Damar Hamlin Update Yet

Damar Hamlin has a long way yet to go, but the news regarding the Buffalo Bills safety is increasingly positive and bordering on miraculous.

The team issued its latest statement Thursday regarding his status, indicating Hamlin has made tremendous progress in the last day. Just a few days after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement” and is neurologically intact, the team said.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal, and he is making steady progress.

“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Thankfully, almost all of the news over the last couple of days has been positive regarding Hamlin’s situation. While he’s certainly not out of the woods yet, it does sound like he’s making the necessary progress toward recovery. Hamlin’s father reportedly spoke with the team Wednesday via Zoom and helped ease his son’s teammates’ nerves by delivering some encouraging news.

Hamlin’s agency also provided its own update Thursday, saying he made “substantial improvement overnight,” and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Hamlin opened his eyes at some point Wednesday night and was responsive while gripping the hands of those around him.

The Bills are expected to get back to work this weekend when they host the New England Patriots in Buffalo. It’s still unclear what will happen with their Week 17 game that was suspended indefinitely after Hamlin’s collapse.