Bills Player Sternly Warns Eli Apple After Bengals CB’s Trash Talk

Stefon Diggs wasn’t the only Bills player who didn’t take kindly to Eli Apple’s smack talk after Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

Apple used Diggs’ series of tweets about his recent behavior at Highmark Stadium as a springboard into verbal jabs. The Bengals cornerback ushered the Bills into their offseason by tweeting “Cancun on 3,” but his post also included the emoji of hands making the shape of a heart. Many perceived this as a troll effort inspired by Damar Hamlin, who’s taken on the sign as somewhat of a calling card.

Shaq Lawson was among those who took Apple’s tweet that way.

“You played a good game @EliApple but disrespect my boy @HamlinIsland situation that (expletive) get you beat up frfr. Keep it on the field,” the Buffalo defensive end tweeted Monday.

Apple issued a response to Lawson a few hours later.

“A shame you couldn’t keep that same energy on the field maybe the outcome would’ve been different.” Apple tweeted. “Enjoy Mexico wit the homies.”

But before his response to Lawson, the 2016 first-round pick cleared up any confusion about his online trash talk as it relates to Hamlin.