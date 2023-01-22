Bills Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch AFC Playoff Game Online, On TV

Josh Allen and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills will return to Highmark Stadium and host the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Division Round Game on Sunday night.

The two squads will get their chance to play one another for the first official time this season, as their Week 17 contest was suspended and ultimately canceled following Damar Hamlin’s scary injury. Though the cancelation has had effects on the NFL’s conference championship plans, this matchup comes in Buffalo for the higher-seeded team.

Buffalo enters the win-or-go-home clash after defeating the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Bengals secured a divisional victory of their own last weekend, defeating the Baltimore Ravens. The winner of Sunday’s contest will advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The Bills are a 5.5-point home favorite against the Bengals, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Here’s all the viewing information for Bills-Bengals:

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network
