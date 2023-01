The Boston Bruins have one rule: don’t lose twice.

The Black and Gold stay true to their cardinal rule following up Thursday’s home loss with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and scored his 38th point of the season with an assist on Patrice Bergeron’s first period goal.

