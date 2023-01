The Boston Bruins kept their winning momentum alive Sunday night with a 4-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and extended his point-streak to five games with an assist on the night.

Marchand’s assist was the left winger’s 7th point over the last five games.

