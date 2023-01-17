Brett Maher Sets Multiple Dubious Records In Wretched Performance

Job opening in Dallas

Brett Maher might be looking for work this week.

The Cowboys kicker put on an all-time wretched performance in Dallas’ wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher, who missed three extra-point attempts all season, missed all three of his tries in the first half at Raymond James Stadium, prompting a relatable reaction from a disgusted Peyton Manning. He then missed his first PAT of the second half, leading to an equally humorous reaction from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was a guest on ESPN’s “Manningcast.”

The woeful effort landed Maher in the NFL record books. He became the first player in league history to miss three PATs in a playoff game, and also became the first player since at least 1950 to miss four in any game.

Maher missed his only extra-point try in Week 18. So, the four shanks Monday night gave him five consecutive missed PATs.

Not great!

NFL Rumors: Do Patriots Coaches Have Vendetta Against Mac Jones?
